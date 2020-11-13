Bangor business gets great response to handmade mask fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -An uplifting update on a story we told you about last week and it’s all thanks to you, our viewers.

We went to Henry’s Bridal in Bangor to tell you more about their ‘Masks Made with Love’ fundraiser.

Their mystery mask maker has been turning out hundreds of the handmade masks with two requests - all of the sales are donated and their identity remains a secret.

They decided to sell the masks for five dollars and give every penny to Isabella Black - the local teen is battling a rare cancer.

Isabella’s mom, Meghan Black, owns Humble in Brewer.

They’ve temporarily closed the restaurant to help Isabella get the care she needs in Boston..

After the story aired last week they had a line at the door the next day with people ready to buy their own masks.

They say they’ve been blown away by the response and so far they’ve raised around $3,000.

“It’s just been an incredible week. So much love and stories of people winning the battle of cancer and sending Isabella the most positive vibes that they can possibly send to her. They just want the best for her people sliding money across the counter, 'I don’t even need a mask, I just want this to go to her. It’s just been amazing.”

They’ve even had someone from Seattle see the story and buy some of the masks.

They will ship them, just adding a few bucks to cover the cost.

Many who have come in say they’re planning on using them for stocking stuffers.

Stop by the shop, call or find them online for more information.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.