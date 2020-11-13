Austin McDevitt returns to court in Belfast, arguments regarding evidence to be allowed in trial

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man accused of shooting and killing a man involved with his girlfriend is trying to get some evidence in his case tossed out.

24-year-old Austin McDevitt is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Sauer was killed at a home on Oak Hill Road in Swanville in March of last year.

Today in court, McDevitt’s attorney requested certain pieces of evidence not be allowed during his trial.

Including a number of communications to various people prior to and after the shooting.

McDevitt’s attorney saying in many cases, the conversations with others could open prejudice against McDevitt.

State prosecutors claim some of the communications are threats about Sauer.

“I see this as something where there’s really a high likelihood of prejudice here. And particularly seeing that it’s an uncharged threat in that nature leading up to the incident," said Rick Morse, McDevitt’s Defense Attorney.

“If you allow the state to use this evidence, it shows motive, opportunity, intent. It specifically shows and gives a lot of background information about the relationship of all these parties as we build up to the event," said Lisa Bogue of the prosecution.

Some of the communication discussed today were Facebook messages to one of McDevitt’s friends days before the shooting.

As well as audio and video recordings of McDevitt while at Knox County Jail, talking with other inmates.

McDevitt’s trial is expected to begin next month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.