Advertisement

Austin McDevitt returns to court in Belfast, arguments regarding evidence to be allowed in trial

McDevitt is expected to go to trial in December.
McDevitt returns to court in Belfast.
McDevitt returns to court in Belfast.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast man accused of shooting and killing a man involved with his girlfriend is trying to get some evidence in his case tossed out.

24-year-old Austin McDevitt is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Sauer was killed at a home on Oak Hill Road in Swanville in March of last year.

Today in court, McDevitt’s attorney requested certain pieces of evidence not be allowed during his trial.

Including a number of communications to various people prior to and after the shooting.

McDevitt’s attorney saying in many cases, the conversations with others could open prejudice against McDevitt.

State prosecutors claim some of the communications are threats about Sauer.

“I see this as something where there’s really a high likelihood of prejudice here. And particularly seeing that it’s an uncharged threat in that nature leading up to the incident," said Rick Morse, McDevitt’s Defense Attorney.

“If you allow the state to use this evidence, it shows motive, opportunity, intent. It specifically shows and gives a lot of background information about the relationship of all these parties as we build up to the event," said Lisa Bogue of the prosecution.

Some of the communication discussed today were Facebook messages to one of McDevitt’s friends days before the shooting.

As well as audio and video recordings of McDevitt while at Knox County Jail, talking with other inmates.

McDevitt’s trial is expected to begin next month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
"Do Not Drink Order"
Skowhegan “Do Not Drink Order” still in effect, town donates bottled water to those affected
There's been a dramatic expansion of telehealth services across the United States since the...
Senator King leads panel discussion on the future of telehealth
There is no charge to come see the light display at the Beth Wright Center, but donations to...
Beth Wright Center lights up its gardens for the holidays