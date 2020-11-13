Advertisement

A virtual climate rally was held by students and professors at U-Maine on Friday

By Ryan Munn
Nov. 13, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some students and professors at U-Maine took part in a virtual climate rally on Friday.

What was scheduled to be a socially distant rally in Orono moved online due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Divest UMS, The University of Maine Green Team and The Maine Peace Action Committee came together to discuss topics impacting our environment.

They also focused on what we can do to slow the impact of climate change.

“In Maine it’s warmed about three degrees Fahrenheit over the last century, with one to three expected by mid-century. The growing season is two weeks longer, we’ve lost winter more along the coast than in the interior. Sea-level is rising, I think everyone in the state now knows the horrifying statistic that the Gulf is Maine is warming faster than 99% of the world’s oceans,” said Distinguished Maine Professor, Ivan Fernandez.

Students held up signs in support of the divestment movement to transition away from fossil fuels.

There was also an open mic at the end for questions.

