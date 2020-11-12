Woman convicted of stabbings at Bangor Mall in 2015 back in court Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman convicted of stabbing two people in the Bangor Mall five years ago was back in court Thursday.

39-year-old Elizabeth Ellis reached a plea agreement with prosecutors for a case earlier this year.

In January, she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and violating her probation.

The district attorney says police were called to her office for a report of a woman vandalizing cars.

They discovered two parked vehicles with damage and football sized stones on the ground near them.

She spent time in jail for both charges.

“Ms. Ellis presents with a lot of mental health challenges and it’s very hard sometimes for the criminal justice system to address," said District Attorney, Marianne Lynch. "But, she’s been served very well by services over at the Penobscot County Jail and people working to get her appropriate services and housing, which are often very challenging in cases like this.”

“That isn’t the place for her, it really is not. That’s not a criticism of the sheriff’s department. They’re wonderful and they’ve done a good job. But, she really needs to be out in the community and have appropriate services," said Ellis' defense attorney, Martha Harris.

Ellis was sentenced to the time she has already served.

She will remain on probation.

