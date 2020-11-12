Advertisement

Waterville’s Cote signs NLI to golf at division-II Coker University

“I have always had this dream that I wanted to golf in the Carolinas in college,” said Cote.
Waterville's Cote signs NLI to golf at division-II Coker University
Waterville's Cote signs NLI to golf at division-II Coker University
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s Lindsay Cote has signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf for Coker University in South Carolina. It’s a Division-II program. Cote was one of the premier girls golfers in the state the past few seasons. Cote won the girls Maine Junior Amateur this summer and took 3rd at the state class B golf meet this year in the girls division. She signed her Letter at JW Parks Wednesday night in Pittsfield.

“I have always had this dream that I wanted to golf in the Carolinas in college and stepped on the campus and immediately it felt like home,” says Lindsay Cote, “I fell in love with golf in 7th grade. I just got hooked on it and I haven’t been able to stop... I think its important to show other girls in Maine, that if you want to get out of Maine, and if you want to golf, you really can if you put your mind to it.”

“Just an inspiration to anybody,” says longtime coach and JW Parks Pro Mike Dugas, “She never stops you know. She always wants to get better and challenges herself. Just a testament to her character.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
People from the surrounding towns come together to give back to them.
Belfast restaurant gives back to community members in Waldo County

Latest News

Hockey East announces 2020-21 schedule, Gendron cautiously excited
Hockey East announces 2020-21 schedule, Gendron cautiously excited
Maine women's basketball tops conference pre-season poll, three players honored
Maine women’s basketball tops conference pre-season poll, three players honored
UMaine football kicker Doak enters transfer portal
UMaine kicker Doak enters transfer portal
Community sports guidelines update December 7th winter sports return to play recommendation
Maine Community Sports Guidelines Level 1 has been changed