Waterville’s Cote signs NLI to golf at division-II Coker University

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s Lindsay Cote has signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf for Coker University in South Carolina. It’s a Division-II program. Cote was one of the premier girls golfers in the state the past few seasons. Cote won the girls Maine Junior Amateur this summer and took 3rd at the state class B golf meet this year in the girls division. She signed her Letter at JW Parks Wednesday night in Pittsfield.

“I have always had this dream that I wanted to golf in the Carolinas in college and stepped on the campus and immediately it felt like home,” says Lindsay Cote, “I fell in love with golf in 7th grade. I just got hooked on it and I haven’t been able to stop... I think its important to show other girls in Maine, that if you want to get out of Maine, and if you want to golf, you really can if you put your mind to it.”

“Just an inspiration to anybody,” says longtime coach and JW Parks Pro Mike Dugas, “She never stops you know. She always wants to get better and challenges herself. Just a testament to her character.”

