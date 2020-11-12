Waterville adjusts Christmas festivities amid pandemic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Christmas festivities will look a bit different in Waterville this year due to COVID-19.

The parade of lights may be canceled but businesses and houses can decorate their properties for the light up the town Contest on November 27th.

A map of participants will be distributed throughout the community so you can drive by and pick your favorites.

To guarantee a reply from the North Pole this year, letters to Santa can be dropped off at the Waterville Post Office and Kringleville box in Castonguay Square.

“It was really important that we do something and we’re really proud of the lineup that we have. They’re safe, they’re easy to use, and they get you in direct contact with Santa in a couple of different ways, and so we’re really just excited to be able to connect families with the North Pole this year even if though its just a little bit different," said Executive Director of the Children’s Discovery Museum Amarinda Keys.

Every child who visits Santa will get a ticket for a free book to be traded in at the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Registration closes Friday for the Light up the Town contest, you can register here.

To schedule a visit with Santa you can call or text (207) 956-0334.

