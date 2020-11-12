Advertisement

Veterans honored with parade at home in Bangor

The residents at Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor saw how much the staff, family and community care for them.
It was a beautiful morning to honor veterans and their families in Bangor.
It was a beautiful morning to honor veterans and their families in Bangor.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Caring for those who served. That’s the mission of the Maine Veterans’ Homes across the state.

It was a beautiful morning for a socially-distant, outside celebration.

Staff at the home arranged a car parade.

Folks decorated their cars, trucks, motorcycles and came out to drive by the residents.

The residents and staff waved them on as they passed by one by one.

“There were so many people who were willing to be in the parade today, family, friends, volunteers, people in the community. They made it a great day for the veterans," said Greg Urban, Administrator of Maine Veterans' Homes in Bangor.

