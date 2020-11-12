Veterans honored with parade at home in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Caring for those who served. That’s the mission of the Maine Veterans’ Homes across the state.

The residents in Bangor saw how much the staff, family and community care for them.

It was a beautiful morning for a socially-distant, outside celebration.

Staff at the home arranged a car parade.

Folks decorated their cars, trucks, motorcycles and came out to drive by the residents.

The residents and staff waved them on as they passed by one by one.

“There were so many people who were willing to be in the parade today, family, friends, volunteers, people in the community. They made it a great day for the veterans," said Greg Urban, Administrator of Maine Veterans' Homes in Bangor.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.