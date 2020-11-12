Advertisement

The Solidarity Harvest is back and looking to help those in need this Thanksgiving

You can help by donating or signing up to volunteer for a shift
You can help by donating or signing up to volunteer a shift
You can help by donating or signing up to volunteer a shift(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Solidarity Harvest is back, and there are plenty of ways you can help out those in need.

The project organized by Food and Medicine distributes Thanksgiving meal baskets around the holidays.

Each basket costs forty dollars.

Their goal is to give out fourteen hundred to feed about eleven thousand people.

As of today, they’re still three hundred baskets short of their goal.

“It’s sourced from Maine farmers, local farmers, local food producers, so, all the butter, rutabaga, carrots, turnip, squash, potatoes, cider, apples, and more all come locally. Our goal is to keep these jobs in our community and keep these folks employed,” says Jack McKay, the Executive Director of Food AND Medicine.

If you’d like to donate or sign up for a shift to help out, you can visit food and medicine dot org.

