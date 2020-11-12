The Maine Chamber of Commerce held their second of a three-part webinar series on Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar today on STEM development in the state.

It was the second of a three-part series.

The goal was to provide businesses and stakeholders with the information needed to expand the STEM workforce in Maine.

Participants learned how to recruit and train employees.

They also got some recommendations on how to shape future decisions in the state.

“33% of U.S. jobs are direct STEM and 32% of the jobs in Maine are in STEM fields. Again, those STEM jobs in Maine are also creating other non-STEM jobs in Maine’s economy at a much higher level,” said Rachel Kerestes, the Executive Director of Science is US.

If you’re interested in watching this webinar, or if you’d like to learn more, you can visit mainechamber.org.

