Advertisement

The Maine Chamber of Commerce held their second of a three-part webinar series on Thursday

It focused on expanding the STEM workforce in Maine
It focused on expanding the STEM workforce in Maine
It focused on expanding the STEM workforce in Maine(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar today on STEM development in the state.

It was the second of a three-part series.

The goal was to provide businesses and stakeholders with the information needed to expand the STEM workforce in Maine.

Participants learned how to recruit and train employees.

They also got some recommendations on how to shape future decisions in the state.

“33% of U.S. jobs are direct STEM and 32% of the jobs in Maine are in STEM fields. Again, those STEM jobs in Maine are also creating other non-STEM jobs in Maine’s economy at a much higher level,” said Rachel Kerestes, the Executive Director of Science is US.

If you’re interested in watching this webinar, or if you’d like to learn more, you can visit mainechamber.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms
A Bangor woman convicted of stabbing two people in the Bangor Mall five years ago was back in...
Woman convicted of stabbings at Bangor Mall in 2015 back in court Thursday
The case is closed against a Maine game warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor...
Game Warden accused of assaulting a woman pays $300 fine, case closed
Former Deputy Mayor of Brewer reaches deal with prosecutors after being charged with filing a false report