Seasonal layoffs lead to unemployment bump in Maine

Initial jobless claims rise by nearly 50% in one month
The Maine Department of Labor says seasonal layoffs are to blame for a rise in unemployment claims.(WRDW)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says seasonal layoffs are to blame for a rise in initial unemployment claims. This includes the restaurant industry, lodging, and construction.

Roughly 2,900 Mainers filed initial claims, or re-opened an existing claim last week, according to the Maine Department of Labor. About 2,300 initial claims came in for state aid, while 300 were made for federal assistance. About 12,550 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment, with another 14,200 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 7
Weekly certifications filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program totaled about 14,300. There were roughly 1,900 weekly certifications for the state Extended Benefits program, which ends November 14.

