Recounts for House Districts 96 and 98 rescheduled

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The requested recounts for House Districts 96 and 98, both in Waldo County, have been rescheduled.

A state employee in the office that handles recounts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the recount will now take place November 20th.

Unofficial results in both races show the Democratic incumbent edging out the Republican challenger.

Stanley Zeigler Jr. is slightly ahead of Katrina Smith in House District 96.

It covers Liberty, Montville and Searsmont.

In House District 98, Scott Cuddy has a small lead over Jessica Connor.

That district includes Searsport and Winterport.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.