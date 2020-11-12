Popular musician urging Mainers to wear a mask
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A popular Maine musician is helping get the word out about wearing masks as a way to save the local music industry.
Spose helped put together a new public service announcement from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention that encourages people to wear a mask.
He says it’s important to wear a mask now so musicians can get back to playing music in front of crowds.
“It is a tight-rope walk anyways to make money off entertainment in Maine, so it is like, to have this year, I know it has been devastating to a lot of artists, much more so than me,” Spose said.
Spose is hoping the PSA will reach Mainers who do not want to wear a mask.
