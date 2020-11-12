Advertisement

Police look for missing Maine girl

Police said Bailey could be in the Portland or Windham area.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for a teenager who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Police say Mariah Bailey, 13, was last seen at her home on the evening of Thursday, November 5.

Bailey is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Saco Police Department at (207) 284-4535.

