Police look for missing Maine girl

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for a teenager who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Police say Mariah Bailey, 13, was last seen at her home on the evening of Thursday, November 5.

Bailey is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Bailey could be in the Portland or Windham area.

Anyone with information should call the Saco Police Department at (207) 284-4535.

