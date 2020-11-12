Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Here’s why pancreatic cancer kills so often
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say between October 23 and October 28 police...
Appleton man facing Arson charges receives new charges relating to investigation
The airline industry says it’s safe to fly, pointing to a report it funded that found the risk...
Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?