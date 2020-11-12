Advertisement

NextStep receives grant in fight against domestic violence

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The NextStep Domestic Violence Project will receive a 2020 Domestic Violence Shelter grant from The Mary Kay Foundation.

The $20,000 grant will support the work NextStep does in Hancock and Washington Counties to eliminate domestic violence by providing sanctuary for individuals and families who have been victimized. This year, the Mary Kay Foundation is providing a total of $1.1 million dollars to shelters like NextStep throughout the United States.

“Domestic violence doesn’t know a time of year, or a season, or anything," said Susan Jonason, Community Engagement Associate for NextStep. "It happens, it’s ongoing. You really can’t put any timing or circumstance on the need. It’s just there, and that’s why we’re here trying to change that.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-866-834-HELP

