NextStep Domestic Violence Project receiving grant from The Mary Kay Foundation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -The NextStep Domestic Violence Project will receive a 2020 Domestic Violence Shelter grant from The Mary Kay Foundation.

The $20,000 grant will support the work NextStep does in Hancock and Washington Counties to eliminate domestic violence by providing a sanctuary for individuals and families who have been victimized.

This year, the Mary Kay Foundation is providing a total of $1.1M to shelters like NextStep throughout the United States.

Susan Jonason, NextStep Domestic Violence Project, said, “Domestic violence doesn’t know a time of year, or a season, or anything. It happens, it’s ongoing. You really can’t put any timing or circumstance on the need. It’s just there, and that’s why we’re here trying to change that.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-866-834-HELP

