New book highlights journey of a 38 year veteran of the National Park Service

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ‘From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.’

That’s the title of a new book from Sheridan Steele who spent 38 years in the National Park Service working for roughly seven different parks.

As we found out, his job really is one for the books.

“I’ve worked at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, and one or two others along the way.”

Sheridan Steele ended his career at Acadia National Park where he spent 12 years, eventually retiring in 2015.

When asked if Acadia National Park is his favorite Steele says, “I’ve been asked that question many times, but, you know, I really loved every park that I worked in and usually for different reasons because they’re all different. Of course, it’s a spectacular place, so it is among my favorites.”

During the course of his career, Steele met or hosted numerous dignitaries including Pope John Paul II and the Emperor and Empress of Japan

He was invited into the Oval Office with former President Bill Clinton when Black Canyon of the Gunnison was converted from a National Monument into a National Park.

He also toured with a very well known family around Acadia. “I spent a weekend with President Obama and the first family at Acadia. That was really great fun, and I learned a lot,” says Steele.

As you can imagine, retirement got a bit boring for Steele, so he decided to write about his time with the National Park Service, a job he says never felt like a job.

“One of the things that made my career so rewarding was the people in the National Park Service are really dedicated, hardworking folks who love what they’re doing, and it makes going to work a real joy,” says Steele.

Steele will be giving a virtual author talk on his new book “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office” Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library on Zoom.

He’ll be sharing many more stories about his career.

To find out more you can visit the Jesup Memorial Library Facebook page.

You can also purchase a copy of the book from the library or online.

