Advertisement

New bill aims to protect health care for UMS retirees

UMaine club disbanding due to economic impact from the pandemic
UMaine club disbanding due to economic impact from the pandemic
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A state lawmaker has introduced legislation she says is aimed at protecting health care benefits for retirees of the University of Maine System.

State Senator Rebecca Millett, Chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, says her bill is in response to the

UMS Board of Trustees decision to change the health benefits plan for UMS retirees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, almost three thousand retirees receive health care benefits through the University of Maine System.

Retirees have until the end of the year to pick a new healthcare plan.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Maine State House
Recounts for House Districts 96 and 98 rescheduled
In this June 15, 2017 photo, Travis Mills gives a tour of his wounded veterans' camp at the...
CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation
Crews respond to early morning fire
Crews respond to early morning fire in Gouldsboro
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing