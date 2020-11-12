New bill aims to protect health care for UMS retirees

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A state lawmaker has introduced legislation she says is aimed at protecting health care benefits for retirees of the University of Maine System.

State Senator Rebecca Millett, Chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, says her bill is in response to the

UMS Board of Trustees decision to change the health benefits plan for UMS retirees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, almost three thousand retirees receive health care benefits through the University of Maine System.

Retirees have until the end of the year to pick a new healthcare plan.

