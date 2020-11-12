Mostly Cloudy & Turning Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front moved through the state last night and will slowly push to our south this morning. An area of low pressure is forecast to ride along that front during the day today which will reinforce the cloud cover across the state today and may bring a few isolated showers to locations along the coastline today otherwise expect a dry day. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with some breaks of sunshine possible especially over the northern half of the state. After a very mild start to our day, a northwest wind will usher colder air into the region today causing temperatures to fall as the day progresses. We’ll start in the 50s to near 60° for most spots then fall to the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south across the state by later this morning through the afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be colder with lows dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday with showers developing during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance tracks just to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be seasonable with highs in the 40s. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the start of our weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50°. A warm front approaching the area Sunday will give us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for some afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the state on Monday followed by much colder weather for the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and turning cooler. A few isolated showers possible along the coast. Temperatures falling to 47°-57° from north to south across the state. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Lows between 29°-35°. Light north wind.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

