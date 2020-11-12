Mostly Cloudy, Few Sprinkles/Light Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to slowly push to our south this afternoon. An area of low pressure riding along that front will keep clouds across much of the state through the afternoon along with the chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers mainly for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will run in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south across the state this afternoon as colder air moves in on a northwest wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be colder with lows dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday with showers developing during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance tracks just to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be seasonable with highs in the 40s. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the start of our weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50°. A warm front approaching the area Sunday will give us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for some afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the state on Monday followed by much colder weather for the middle of next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles/light showers possible mainly closer to the coast. Temperatures will range from 45°-58° from north to south across the state. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Lows between 29°-35°. Light north wind.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

