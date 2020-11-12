Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy, Few Sprinkles/Light Showers Possible This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to slowly push to our south this afternoon. An area of low pressure riding along that front will keep clouds across much of the state through the afternoon along with the chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers mainly for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will run in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south across the state this afternoon as colder air moves in on a northwest wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be colder with lows dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday with showers developing during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance tracks just to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be seasonable with highs in the 40s. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the start of our weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50°. A warm front approaching the area Sunday will give us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for some afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the state on Monday followed by much colder weather for the middle of next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles/light showers possible mainly closer to the coast. Temperatures will range from 45°-58° from north to south across the state. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Lows between 29°-35°. Light north wind.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy & Turning Cooler Today
Mostly Cloudy & Turning Cooler Today
Few Scattered Showers Tonight, Fair & Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Turning Cooler Today
Few Scattered Showers Tonight, Fair & Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Few Scattered Showers Tonight, Fair & Turning Cooler Tomorrow
More Clouds, Still Mild This Afternoon
More Clouds, Still Mild This Afternoon