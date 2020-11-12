Maine Senate Republicans elect new leaders for 130th Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate Republicans elected new leaders for the 130th Maine Legislature.

Senator Jeff Timberlake of Turner will be the new caucus leader and Senator Matt Pouliot of Augusta will serve as Assistant Leader.

We’re told both have served in the House and Senate.

The legislature convenes for the first time on December 2nd.

Statement from the new leaders:

“We will do everything possible to hold the line on taxes and avoid increasing the state’s $7.6 billion dollar debt, making budget decisions that require state government to live within its means. At the same time, we must act now to reinvigorate our state’s economy and get small businesses back on their feet.”

“We are looking forward to having the governor acknowledge the existence of the Legislature and include it in her decision-making. For months now, Governor Mills has been acting unilaterally, making decisions without legislative input.”

“Again and again we have heard Maine people tell us they feel they have no voice in an increasingly restrictive government. That needs to change. On December 2, we are ready to hit the ground running and continue working for the people of Maine. It is time to restore balance in Augusta.”

