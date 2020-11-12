Advertisement

Maine Maritime Academy moving to remote learning

Maine Maritime Academy discusses back to school plans
Maine Maritime Academy discusses back to school plans
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy in Castine is moving to remote learning as coronavirus cases increase there.

There are ten active COVID-19 cases at MMA, according to their website.

In a statement to TV5 today, President Brennan said they’ve been monitoring the situation in the state as well as on campus.

He said, “in order to continue to accomplish our educational mission while operating safely, we are transitioning to remote instruction. Our decision to pivot now is due to an abundance of caution about potential impact upon our campus and the local community.”

Currently, some students are in quarantine on campus and some students and staff are in quarantine off campus.

Right now their plan for next semester remains the same - in person and on campus.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
People from the surrounding towns come together to give back to them.
Belfast restaurant gives back to community members in Waldo County

Latest News

NextStep Domestic Violence Project receiving grant from The Mary Kay Foundation.
NextStep Domestic Violence Project receiving grant from The Mary Kay Foundation
Maine Senate Republicans elected new leaders for the 130th Maine Legislature.
Maine Senate Republicans elect new leaders for 130th Legislature
The Chair of Honor symbolizes the 91,718 servicemen and women unaccounted for since World War I.
Chair of Honor dedicated in Thorndike on Veteran’s Day
Election Recounts
Recounts in two Maine House races set for Friday