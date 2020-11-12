Maine Maritime Academy moving to remote learning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy in Castine is moving to remote learning as coronavirus cases increase there.

There are ten active COVID-19 cases at MMA, according to their website.

In a statement to TV5 today, President Brennan said they’ve been monitoring the situation in the state as well as on campus.

He said, “in order to continue to accomplish our educational mission while operating safely, we are transitioning to remote instruction. Our decision to pivot now is due to an abundance of caution about potential impact upon our campus and the local community.”

Currently, some students are in quarantine on campus and some students and staff are in quarantine off campus.

Right now their plan for next semester remains the same - in person and on campus.

