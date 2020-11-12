Advertisement

Interstate youth hockey competitions across New England, NJ suspended until end of 2020

The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render(Storyblocks)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Interstate youth hockey competitions have been suspended until the end of the year in seven northeastern states, including Maine, offices for each state’s governor announced jointly Thursday.

All interstate hockey competitions for public schools, private schools and youth leagues in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Jersey have been suspended beginning Saturday and until Dec. 31 at the earliest.

The coronavirus-related safety measure does not cover collegiate hockey teams, professional hockey teams or the U.S. national hockey teams, officials said, but those teams will be subject to existing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Additional restrictions are possible as the pandemic continues to unfold, officials for the states said.

