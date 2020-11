Hockey East announces 2020-21 schedule, Gendron cautiously excited

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Hockey East announcing the men’s and women’s schedules for the 2020-21 season.

UMaine Men’s schedule

vs UMass November 20-21

at UConn November 27-28

at Merrimack December 4-5

vs UNH December 11-12

at Lowell December 19

vs UMass Lowell January 1-2

at Vermont January 8-9

vs Providence January 15-16

at Boston U January 22-23

at UNH January 29-30

vs Merrimack February 5-6

at Northeastern February 12-13

at UMass February 26-27

vs Boston College March 5-6

UMaine women’s schedule

at Holy Cross November 20-21

vs UConn November 27-28

Boston U December 4-5

at UNH December 11-12

Providence December 19-20

Vermont January 8-9

at Providence January 15-16

at Merrimack January 22-23

New Hampshire January 29-30

at UConn February 6-7

Holy Cross February 12-13

at Boston College February 19-20

Northeastern February 26-27

