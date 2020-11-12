Game Warden accused of assaulting a woman pays $300 fine, case closed

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The case is closed against a Maine game warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor waterfront concert.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls paid a $300 fine Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in January.

In exchange, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching were dropped.

Police reports say in July of last year Judd and other off duty wardens had been drinking before a concert.

A woman told police Judd was in line waiting to buy a beer when he grabbed her buttocks then put his hand underneath her shorts and grabbed her again.

At Judd’s January hearing, a judge gave him nine months to meet certain conditions.

“The State decided to offer him a deferred disposition in order that he be allowed to address a substance abuse issue," said District Attorney, Marianne Lynch.

Judd completed a substance abuse program.

Prosecutors say they chose that path because Judd has no previous record.

Earlier this year, Judd served a two month-suspension without pay as a result of an investigation by the Maine State Office of Employee Relations.

