Advertisement

Game Warden accused of assaulting a woman pays $300 fine, case closed

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls paid a $300 fine Thursday.
The case is closed against a Maine game warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor...
The case is closed against a Maine game warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor Waterfront Concert.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The case is closed against a Maine game warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor waterfront concert.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls paid a $300 fine Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in January.

In exchange, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching were dropped.

Police reports say in July of last year Judd and other off duty wardens had been drinking before a concert.

A woman told police Judd was in line waiting to buy a beer when he grabbed her buttocks then put his hand underneath her shorts and grabbed her again.

At Judd’s January hearing, a judge gave him nine months to meet certain conditions.

“The State decided to offer him a deferred disposition in order that he be allowed to address a substance abuse issue," said District Attorney, Marianne Lynch.

Judd completed a substance abuse program.

Prosecutors say they chose that path because Judd has no previous record.

Earlier this year, Judd served a two month-suspension without pay as a result of an investigation by the Maine State Office of Employee Relations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms
A Bangor woman convicted of stabbing two people in the Bangor Mall five years ago was back in...
Woman convicted of stabbings at Bangor Mall in 2015 back in court Thursday
Former Deputy Mayor of Brewer reaches deal with prosecutors after being charged with filing a false report
It focused on expanding the STEM workforce in Maine
The Maine Chamber of Commerce held their second of a three-part webinar series on Thursday