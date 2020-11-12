Former Deputy Mayor of Brewer reaches deal with prosecutors after being charged with filing a false report

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The former Deputy Mayor of Brewer who resigned last spring after being charged with filing a false public report has reached a deal with prosecutors.

Thomas Morelli pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday.

In June, Brewer police said they were investigating an alleged hacking of Morelli’s Facebook pages.

They say Morelli told them an unauthorized person posted racist comments regarding protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Police said Morelli posted the comments himself.

Morelli will pay a $650 dollar fine.

His attorney says Morelli agreed to the deal to avoid putting his family and Brewer residents through more court proceedings.

“He misperceived in so far as he has ever served public office before that comments he might make in private capacity could have such a public impact, and I would say on his behalf that was not his best evening," said

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch says the incident could not have come at a worse time given what was then happening across the country.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.