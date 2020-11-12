Advertisement

Ellsworth PD raising money for for Fire Captain during “No Shave November”

The Ellsworth Police Department is raising money during "No Shave November."
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Police in Ellsworth are looking a little shaggy this month, but there’s a good reason for that.

The department is holding its annual “No Shave November” fundraiser. This year, all funds raised are going to be donated to Firefighter Bobby Dorr. Dorr is a captain with the Ellsworth Fire Department who is battling colon cancer.

“He’s dedicated himself to serving his community, and so now I’m appreciative that we’re able to give a little back," said Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier. "The community has been outstanding. The generosity has been amazing. I think that when it’s all said and done, we’re gonna have a nice sum of money to give to Bobby that hopefully will ease the strain put on him and his family.”

The police department has already raised more than $2000 for Captain Dorr and have set a new goal of five thousand dollars by the end of the month.

To donate, visit the Ellsworth Police Department’s Facebook page.

