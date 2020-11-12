Advertisement

Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan

Phase 1a would be for high risk workers in health care facilities and first responders.
Maine CDC plan
Maine CDC plan(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Medical professionals across the globe are getting ready for the arrival of vaccinations for the coronavirus.

We’ve heard from officials this week that it’s expected the initial supply will be limited.

So, who will get the vaccine, and when do they get it?

TV5 has more on the Maine CDC’s current plan.

The Maine CDC’s Interim Draft Vaccination Plan was last updated on October 16th.

The nearly 80 page document details the four phases that vaccines will be delivered.

Phase 1a would be for high risk workers in health care facilities and first responders.

Phase 1b includes people of all ages with medical conditions that put them at high risk, and Maine’s older population who live in congregate care settings.

Phase 2 greatly broadens who will be vaccinated. It includes critical risk workers who are in industries essential to the functioning of society and at high risk of exposure.

“It includes teachers, the men and women who drive snowplows and repair our electrical lines after ice storms,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “Those are the folks that were thinking about there.”

Phase 2 also includes people with conditions that put them at moderately high risk -- all older adults not vaccinated in Phase 1, teachers and school staff, as well as inmates and staff at detention centers.

This phase sees schools and local heath coordinators taking a larger role in how and where things work.

In Phase 3, children and young adults will be vaccinated. Also, workers in essential industries that were not included in Phases 1 or 2.

The Maine CDC’s plan says at this point in the rollout, pharmacies will be able to administer the vaccine. The hope is that demand would be slowing at that time.

And finally, Phase 4 includes everyone living in Maine who has not yet received the vaccine.

As TV5 has previously reported, this plan could start before the end of 2020 but is subject to change.

The full plan can be found here.

Maine CDC vaccine plan
Maine CDC vaccine plan