Crews respond to early morning fire in Gouldsboro

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns responded to a house fire in Gouldsboro early this morning on Gouldsboro Point Road.

Officials say they arrived around 2 a.m. to find the 1800′s era home engulfed in flames.

We’re told the homeowners, who are from Massachusetts, had just returned the day before and woke up to find the upstairs on fire.

Fire officials say the home did not have any smoke detectors.

There were no injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

