Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire in Gouldsboro

Crews respond to early morning fire
Crews respond to early morning fire(Gouldsboro Fire Department)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns responded to a house fire in Gouldsboro early this morning on Gouldsboro Point Road.

Officials say they arrived around 2 a.m. to find the 1800′s era home engulfed in flames.

We’re told the homeowners, who are from Massachusetts, had just returned the day before and woke up to find the upstairs on fire.

Fire officials say the home did not have any smoke detectors.

There were no injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Maine State House
Recounts for House Districts 96 and 98 rescheduled
UMaine club disbanding due to economic impact from the pandemic
New bill aims to protect health care for UMS retirees
In this June 15, 2017 photo, Travis Mills gives a tour of his wounded veterans' camp at the...
CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing