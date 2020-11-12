Advertisement

Conservation groups file injunction to stop CMP corridor work

Critics say it would spoil Maine’s wilderness while failing to provide promised environmental benefits.(Gray tv)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three conservation groups have asked a judge for an injunction to stop work on the C-M-P corridor.

The Appalachian Mountain Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine, and the Sierra Club Maine are suing to force a more rigorous environmental review for the 145-mile energy transmission line through Western Maine.

The US Army Corps of Engineers issued a final permit last week.

Central Maine Power says they’re planning on getting underway with the project in the coming weeks.

Environmental groups say the federal review of the project has been done behind closed doors and has not properly considered the long-term environmental impacts on Maine.

