CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is donating $150,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation.
The donation will be used to provide lighting for a new Health and Wellness Center at the foundation’s retreat in Rome.
The retreat hosts post 9/11 veterans who have been injured serving our country.
Travis Mills says the donation will help the foundation meet its $5.1 million goal to build the facility which will house an indoor pool and fitness center.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for next fall.
