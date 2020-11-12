Advertisement

CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation

In this June 15, 2017 photo, Travis Mills gives a tour of his wounded veterans' camp at the...
In this June 15, 2017 photo, Travis Mills gives a tour of his wounded veterans' camp at the former estate of cosmetics magnate Elizabeth Arden, in Rome, Maine. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(WIBW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is donating $150,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation.

The donation will be used to provide lighting for a new Health and Wellness Center at the foundation’s retreat in Rome.

The retreat hosts post 9/11 veterans who have been injured serving our country.

Travis Mills says the donation will help the foundation meet its $5.1 million goal to build the facility which will house an indoor pool and fitness center.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for next fall.

