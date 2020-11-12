CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power is donating $150,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation.

The donation will be used to provide lighting for a new Health and Wellness Center at the foundation’s retreat in Rome.

The retreat hosts post 9/11 veterans who have been injured serving our country.

Travis Mills says the donation will help the foundation meet its $5.1 million goal to build the facility which will house an indoor pool and fitness center.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for next fall.

