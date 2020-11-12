Advertisement

Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A botched art restoration is drawing fierce ridicule in Spain.

A statue’s face on a building in Palencia was left disfigured after a less than stellar repair attempt.

One local artist said it “looks like a cartoon character.”

Maybe Dagwood or even Olive Oyl?

He says he can’t understand why those responsible for the works allow it.

Spain’s Professional Association of Conservators and Restorers also tweeted, “This is not a restoration. It’s a non-professional intervention.”

This isn’t the first botched restoration in Spain to go viral.

In 2012, an attempt to restore a flaking fresco on a church wall was dubbed “Monkey Jesus.”

As for this latest facade fiasco, people are once again going bananas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal