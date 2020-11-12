Advertisement

Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank & Trust merge

The merger will give Bangor Savings new branches in Union, Warren, New Harbor, and Damariscotta.
Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank & Trust are merging.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank and Trust are merging.

The merger was given final federal approval this week.

Bangor Savings officials say this accomplishes their goal of moving into the mid coast.

The merger will give Bangor Savings new branches in Union, Warren, New Harbor, and Damariscotta.

The Belfast branch of Damariscotta Bank & Trust is in the process of being acquired by First National Bank.

