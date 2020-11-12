Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank & Trust merge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank and Trust are merging.

The merger was given final federal approval this week.

Bangor Savings officials say this accomplishes their goal of moving into the mid coast.

The merger will give Bangor Savings new branches in Union, Warren, New Harbor, and Damariscotta.

The Belfast branch of Damariscotta Bank & Trust is in the process of being acquired by First National Bank.

