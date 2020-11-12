Advertisement

Appleton man facing Arson charges receives new charges relating to investigation

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of two people who have been charged with Arson in Appleton is now also being charged with Tampering with a Witness.

The Maine State Fire Marshals Office says 20-year-old Corey Spear violated his bail by contacting one of the witnesses in the investigation.

Spear and 24-year-old Edward Van Dyke were charged with Arson on October 30th.

It cam after investigators were called to a gravel pit on October 4th for a parked truck that was burning.

The incident is still under investigation.

