Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - Seven Mainers with COVID-19 have died during the past three days.

The Maine CDC is reporting another new death Thursday - a person from Androscoggin County. There are also 207 new cases.

The overall death toll is 159.

The CDC revised its cumulative cases downward Wednesday, so the total since the outbreak began is 8,396.

There were 49 new recoveries reported, for a total of 6,275.

If we look at the cases by counties, the Southern Maine counties of Cumberland, York and Androscoggin reporting the highest numbers.

Kennebec is fourth with 22 new cases.

Hancock with 13 news cases, 10 new ones reported in Knox.

Piscataquis County is the only one without any new cases.

Break down of coronavirus cases by counties in Maine (WABI TV)

