10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said 10 Walgreens will offer free coronavirus testing on Friday for people with symptoms.

“We welcome the addition of this free rapid antigen testing through Walgreens as Maine continues to implement a robust COVID-19 testing strategy,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “The BinaxNOW tests can help people with symptoms of COVID-19 to take steps to protect themselves and those around them as we continue our fight against this virus.”

Walgreens will use the BinaxNOW rapid antigen point-of-care test.

“This testing is available through DHHS' partnership with Walgreens to distribute approximately 300,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests. The BinaxNOW test has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for testing symptomatic individuals for COVID-19 within the first 7 days of symptoms.”

The state hopes to have 65 Walgreens in Maine providing the testing by November 23rd.

Maine is getting 400,000 of the BinaxNOW rapid antigen point-of-care test.

“To serve high-risk individuals and settings, DHHS is separately allocating 100,000 tests through an application process. Since demand may exceed the available supply, DHHS will prioritize facilities that serve high-risk populations, high risk settings, and other settings where access to testing is otherwise limited.”

If you’d like a test, you do need to schedule an appointment.

The tests are available for adults and children age three and older.

For more information, visit the Keep Maine Healthy website.

The 10 locations opening Friday include:

Augusta: 403 Water Street

Bangor: 566 Union Street

Calais: 223 North Street

Ellsworth: 226 High Street

Gray: 62 West Gray Road

Lewiston: 430 Sabattus Street

Sanford: 868 Main Street

Scarborough: 233 US Route 1

Winslow: 36 China Road

Yarmouth: 478 Route 1

