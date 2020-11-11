Waterville holds Veterans Day Parade safely amid pandemic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Veterans and others in Waterville area gathered today for a Veterans Day Parade.

They came together, even in a pandemic, to honor those who serve.

“It’s all family. We’ve all made our own sacrifices, we’ve all spent our own time. Outside of the struggles of past, present and future we’re all here together to enjoy it,” said Daniel Parker, Quartermaster of Waterville’s VWF Post No. 1285.

For Veterans in the Waterville area, holding a parade Wednesday was important now more than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled other events this year leaving them hopeful that City Council would approve this Veterans Day tradition.

“Even with COVID we wanted to do this because we haven’t done anything for Memorial Day or Fourth of July or any other events . We just wanted to be outside, honor veterans and show them our appreciation," said American Legion Post No. 5 Commander Craig Bailey.

Members of American Legion Post No. 5 and VWF Post No. 1285 were joined by first responders and local boy scouts.

Paul Pontbriand says honoring Veterans Day is important to him as he remembers his father Ernest, who joined Waterville’s VWF Post in 1953.

“I’m here to support the post and honor my father who passed away in 2019, he was a World War II veteran. There’s a good bunch of people here, we’ve been doing it for a number of years and we really enjoy doing this," said Pontbriand.

American Legion Post No. 5 Commander Craig Bailey says he’s glad everyone could gather with safety precautions in place.

“It’s nice to see veterans that I haven’t seen in months. It’s great to see them here so it’s great to catch up as well," said Bailey.

He says he hopes this shows the community and younger generations the sacrifices veterans have made.

“We’re trying to show the dedication that you can provide to your community, regardless of what the situation is or what’s going on, that you can make a difference,” said Bailey.

