UMaine kicker Doak enters transfer portal

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine kicker Kenny Doak has entered the transfer portal. He tied the program record for longest field goal at 52 yards. Doak walked them off to wins a few times in his Black Bear career. Doak posted about his decision on social media, thanked his coaches and fans. Kenny cited using his final year of eligibility for a graduate school year.

I’d like to thank the University of Maine and specifically @Coach_Charlton & @CoachKeyte for an incredible 3 years. After talking with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Thanks Black Bear Nation! pic.twitter.com/PeDcAz3vTD — Kenny Doak (@Doaker16) November 10, 2020

