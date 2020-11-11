UMaine kicker Doak enters transfer portal
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine kicker Kenny Doak has entered the transfer portal. He tied the program record for longest field goal at 52 yards. Doak walked them off to wins a few times in his Black Bear career. Doak posted about his decision on social media, thanked his coaches and fans. Kenny cited using his final year of eligibility for a graduate school year.
