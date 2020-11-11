Advertisement

Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center test positive for COVID-19

The two employees are in isolation.
Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland have COVID-19.
Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland have COVID-19.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland have COVID-19.

They are now in isolation.

That’s according to MDOC officials.

They say 10 residents and around 120 employees will now get tested.

At The Maine Correctional Center in Windham, there are 117 cases.

The second round of universal testing was done.

Officials say results show there are no new cases among the resident population outside where the outbreak began.

At the Maine State Prison in Warren, there are 4 cases.

