Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned

Latest News

The Chair of Honor symbolizes the 91,718 servicemen and women unaccounted for since World War I.
Chair of Honor dedicated in Thorndike on Veteran’s Day
Election Recounts
Recounts in two Maine House races set for Friday
Folks gathered to safely wave their flags in honor of Veteran’s Day in Brewer Wednesday morning.
Flags waved in Brewer in honor of Veteran’s Day
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit