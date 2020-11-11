Advertisement

Robyn’s Barber Shop in Brewer offered free haircuts on Veterans Day

The shop will still honor this promotion through the end of the week
By Ryan Munn
Nov. 11, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local barber shop spent Veteran’s Day honoring those who have served our country.

This is the fourth year that Robyn’s Barber Shop in Brewer has offered free haircuts to veterans and active military.

If you could not make it today, they will still provide you with a free haircut through the end of the week.

All CDC guidelines are being followed and a mask is required, too.

“My son was in the military, my husband was in the military, we have other family members in the military, my cousins, my uncle who was in World War ll. So, yeah I have to support it, because they’ve done so much for the country and it’s something that we should give back,” said Owner Robyn Breidt.

They also run a promotion every Thursday of the year where they take two dollars off a haircut for veterans.

You can find more information on the Facebook page Robyn’s Barber Shop.

