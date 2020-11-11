Advertisement

Recounts in two Maine House races set for Friday

Election Recounts
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WABI) - Recounts are set for Friday in the races for two house seats in Maine.Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the votes will be tabulated again in Districts 96 and 98.

Unofficial results in both races show the Democratic incumbent edging out the Republican challenger. Stanley Zeigler Jr. is slightly ahead of Katrina Smith in House District 96. It covers Liberty, Montville and Searsmont.

In House District 98, Scott Cuddy has a small lead over Jessica Connor. That district includes Searsport and Winterport.

