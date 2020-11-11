Nurses, staff reach contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A representative with the Maine State Nurses Association says they’ve reached a contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital. The strike that was scheduled for next week will no longer happen.

The agreement came together Tuesday evening, November 10th.

Previously, the major disagreements in contract negotiations surrounded the accrual of paid time off and the out of pocket cost of health insurance.

Those issues have been sorted out.

We have reached out to the hospital but have yet to hear back.

However, there’s no indication from the union that the Petition of No Confidence against CRH CEO Rod Boula has been withdrawn.

