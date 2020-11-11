Man charged with killing woman in front of their child pleads not guilty to murder

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of their 1-month-old daughter in Lewiston over the summer pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday.

Police said Jaquille Coleman killed his estranged girlfriend, Natasha Morgan, as he dropped their daughter off at Morgan’s Lewiston home.

The child was not hurt in the shooting.

Coleman was on the run for about a week before being arrested in Mississippi and brought back to Maine, police said.

Coleman was arraigned via video from the Androscoggin County Jail.

His lawyer requested a change of venue because he wants a more diverse jury to hear the case.

“We’re always concerned when we have African American clients that we live in a largely white state. It’s really difficult to get a jury of an African American’s peers,” attorney Verne Paradie said.

Prosecutor Meg Elam argued in court that the trial should happen where the crime occurred.

The judge denied the change of venue and said the court will do everything it can to select a fair jury.

Coleman is being held without bail.

