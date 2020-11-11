Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Maine (WMTW) - The surge in COVID-19 cases across Maine is also having an impact on local colleges and universities, which are also seeing an uptick in cases.

At Bates College in Lewiston, there are eight active cases of COVID-19 after two more people tested positive. More than 400 people in the Bates community were tested on Monday.

At St. Joseph’s College in Standish, four people within the campus community have tested positive. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has opened an outbreak investigation, the school announced.

The University of Maine System is reporting 37 known cases of COVID-19 across its seven campuses. Most of them are at the University of Maine in Orono, where there are 25 cases.

Students within the UMaine System will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, they will transition to a fully remote learning model to finish the fall semester.

Students at St. Joesph’s are not allowed to take overnight trips out of state and return to the campus. That policy does not apply for the Thanksgiving holiday; however, people who do travel out-of-state must quarantine or test negative if they visit states that are not exempt from the state’s mandate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.