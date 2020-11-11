Advertisement

Maine’s local colleges, universities seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

The surge in COVID-19 cases across Maine is also having an impact on local colleges and universities, which are also seeing an uptick in cases.
University of Southern Maine- Gorham
University of Southern Maine- Gorham(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The surge in COVID-19 cases across Maine is also having an impact on local colleges and universities, which are also seeing an uptick in cases.

At Bates College in Lewiston, there are eight active cases of COVID-19 after two more people tested positive. More than 400 people in the Bates community were tested on Monday.

At St. Joseph’s College in Standish, four people within the campus community have tested positive. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has opened an outbreak investigation, the school announced.

The University of Maine System is reporting 37 known cases of COVID-19 across its seven campuses. Most of them are at the University of Maine in Orono, where there are 25 cases.

Students within the UMaine System will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, they will transition to a fully remote learning model to finish the fall semester.

Students at St. Joesph’s are not allowed to take overnight trips out of state and return to the campus. That policy does not apply for the Thanksgiving holiday; however, people who do travel out-of-state must quarantine or test negative if they visit states that are not exempt from the state’s mandate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear

Latest News

Local lobsterman gives back to vets
Local lobsterman gives lobster to more than 150 Maine veterans
Belfast Veteran's Day Parade
Belfast Veteran’s Day Parade undergoes whole new look
They will still honor this promotion for the rest of the week
Robyn’s Barber Shop in Brewer offered free haircuts on Veterans Day
Catholic churches around the state are reducing their attendance at daily and Sunday Mass to a...
Catholic churches around Maine reducing attendance at daily and Sunday Masses