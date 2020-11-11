Maine women’s basketball tops conference pre-season poll, three players honored

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball is picked to finish first in the pre-season America East women’s basketball poll for the third straight season. Three Black Bears stars landed on the preseason all-conference team. Blanca Millan, Dor Saar, and Maeve Carroll all made the all-conference team, three of the five players recognized. Maine is tentatively scheduled to open the season against Mississippi State later this month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.