Maine women’s basketball tops conference pre-season poll, three players honored

Millan, Saar, Carroll named preseason all-conference
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball is picked to finish first in the pre-season America East women’s basketball poll for the third straight season. Three Black Bears stars landed on the preseason all-conference team. Blanca Millan, Dor Saar, and Maeve Carroll all made the all-conference team, three of the five players recognized. Maine is tentatively scheduled to open the season against Mississippi State later this month.

