Maine students hold drive-thru lunch for veterans

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Students at Lake Region Vocational Center and Lake Region High School in Naples wanted to thank veterans but knew changed needed to be made due to the pandemic.

The students turned their annual event into a drive-thru lunch for veterans.

Over the past several years, the culinary program has held similar events to serve 100 veterans and thank them for their service.

“We feel here at the vocational center that’s it very important for community service, because it seems to us that not as many people are doing it. So, we actually encourage our students to do it. We set up opportunities like this and pack the pickup and a couple of other community service things. We give the students multiple community service opportunities throughout the year,” culinary arts instructor Eric Botka said.

The veterans were greeted by Lake Region High School students waving flags.

Students from the vocational center’s law enforcement program presented the colors before the service began.

