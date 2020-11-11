Advertisement

Maine students hold drive-thru lunch for veterans

The students turned their annual event into a drive-thru lunch for veterans.
Annual Veterans Day celebrations in Meridian
Annual Veterans Day celebrations in Meridian(WTOK)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Students at Lake Region Vocational Center and Lake Region High School in Naples wanted to thank veterans but knew changed needed to be made due to the pandemic.

The students turned their annual event into a drive-thru lunch for veterans.

Over the past several years, the culinary program has held similar events to serve 100 veterans and thank them for their service.

“We feel here at the vocational center that’s it very important for community service, because it seems to us that not as many people are doing it. So, we actually encourage our students to do it. We set up opportunities like this and pack the pickup and a couple of other community service things. We give the students multiple community service opportunities throughout the year,” culinary arts instructor Eric Botka said.

The veterans were greeted by Lake Region High School students waving flags.

Students from the vocational center’s law enforcement program presented the colors before the service began.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The workers recently delivered a Petition of No Confidence against Rod Boula demanding his...
Workers at Calais Regional Hospital threaten to strike if CEO isn’t fired

Latest News

Maine’s lobster industry award money to offset Chinese tariffs
Lobster industry awarded more than $36 million since retaliatory tariffs imposed by China
Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland have COVID-19.
Two employees at Long Creek Youth Development Center test positive for COVID-19
MGN image
Ellsworth School Department transitions to remote learning after COVID-19 case
People from the surrounding towns come together to give back to them.
Belfast restaurant gives back to community members in Waldo County