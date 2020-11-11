Advertisement

Maine Community Sports Guidelines Level 1 has been changed

December 7th now begins “performing skill-building drills or conditioning”
Community sports guidelines update December 7th winter sports return to play recommendation
Community sports guidelines update December 7th winter sports return to play recommendation
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DHHS Community Sports Guidelines have been updated as of Monday. Level one return to play on December 7th now reads performing skill-building drills or conditioning. Previously it was to be at home training or with household members only. A small change, but a big difference, for winter sports practices...

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Sen. Susan Collins share her thoughts on the Presidential election
Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results

Latest News

Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn has passed away
Hermon 7v7
Old Town football survives Hermon rally in 7 on 7 football finale
MPA has cancelled the state high school cross country meets
MPA has cancelled the state high school cross country meets
Hockey East announces November 20th start date
Hockey East announces November 20th start date