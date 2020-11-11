Maine Community Sports Guidelines Level 1 has been changed
December 7th now begins “performing skill-building drills or conditioning”
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DHHS Community Sports Guidelines have been updated as of Monday. Level one return to play on December 7th now reads performing skill-building drills or conditioning. Previously it was to be at home training or with household members only. A small change, but a big difference, for winter sports practices...
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.