Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With an additional two deaths reported today, a total of eight Mainers have died with COVID-19 in the last week. That brings the death toll in our state to 158.

Today, they’re from Waldo and Knox Counties.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 148 new cases today. The overall total rises to 8,202. Active cases are up 14 from yesterday to 1,818. Recoveries are up 126 to 6,226.

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats by county, as of Nov. 11, 2020 (WABI)

All 16 counties are reporting an increase in cases today.

Cumberland County once again saw the largest increase in cases with 28. However, active cases there did go down by 15 to 572.

The other counties reporting double-digit increases are: Andgroscoggin, Hancock, Kennebec, Penobscot, and York.

