Advertisement

Madison man, company files lawsuit against two companies connected to Farmington explosion

A Madison man and owner of a mobile home park and residential units damaged in a propane explosion in Farmington last year is suing.
According to the Sun Journal, the lawsuit names Techno Metal Post Maine, LEAP Inc. and CN Brown...
According to the Sun Journal, the lawsuit names Techno Metal Post Maine, LEAP Inc. and CN Brown Energy Inc. as defendants.(WNDU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man and owner of a mobile home park and residential units damaged in a propane explosion in Farmington last year is suing.

According to the Sun Journal, the lawsuit names Techno Metal Post Maine, LEAP Inc. and CN Brown Energy Inc. as defendants.

Randall Dean is the owner of NorthPoint Properties.

NorthPoint is made up of 11 residential units on Evergreen Lane.

They are behind the LEAP Incorporated building that exploded, leaving 30 residents homeless.

Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell died in that blast.

Six other firefighters were hurt, along with the LEAP maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear

Latest News

Ed Hendrickson
Ahead of 100th birthday, Brewer WWII veteran shares memories of his service
Calais Regional Hospital
Nurses, staff reach contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
The 49,000-square-foot civic center is located near the statehouse.
Maine lawmakers plan civic center meeting amid virus spike