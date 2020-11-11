Madison man, company files lawsuit against two companies connected to Farmington explosion

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man and owner of a mobile home park and residential units damaged in a propane explosion in Farmington last year is suing.

According to the Sun Journal, the lawsuit names Techno Metal Post Maine, LEAP Inc. and CN Brown Energy Inc. as defendants.

Randall Dean is the owner of NorthPoint Properties.

NorthPoint is made up of 11 residential units on Evergreen Lane.

They are behind the LEAP Incorporated building that exploded, leaving 30 residents homeless.

Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell died in that blast.

Six other firefighters were hurt, along with the LEAP maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord.

